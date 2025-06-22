Russian troops launch missile attack on training ground of mechanized brigade of AFU: three killed and 11 wounded - Land Forces (updated)

Today, on 22 June, the enemy launched a missile attack on the training ground of one of the mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Army, where military training was taking place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces Command.

As noted, due to the timely security measures taken when receiving the air raid alert , numerous personnel losses were avoided. However, unfortunately, there are some dead and wounded. All victims are promptly provided with all the necessary qualified assistance in medical facilities.

Read more: Russian troops strike building in Kramatorsk: rescuers recover man’s body. PHOTO

"A special commission has been set up at the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to investigate all the circumstances of the incident. Law enforcement agencies are also working at the scene.

At the same time, additional security measures are being taken to preserve the lives and health of servicemen in case of repeated missile and air strikes by the aggressor state," the statement said.

Updated information

As of 5:27 p.m ., 3 people were killed and 11 wounded.