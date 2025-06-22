Russian troops strike building in Kramatorsk: rescuers recover man’s body. PHOTO

Rescuers unblocked the body of a man born in 1962 from under the rubble of a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there may be more people under the rubble.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

"We also know about four wounded, including one girl born in 2010," he said.

