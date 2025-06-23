Zaporizhzhia NPP should remain in state of "cold shutdown" - SNRIU

Nuclear safety experts, including the IAEA and the SNRIU, have reached a consensus on the need to extend the cold shutdown of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was stated by SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We do not see any prerequisites now, we do not see anyone eliminating these safety deficiencies. The IAEA and industry experts agree with us," Korikov said.

He emphasized that restarting the power units without eliminating the violations and a full inspection of the equipment poses serious risks. According to him, the reactor restart will lead to an increase in the temperature of nuclear fuel, which increases the threat of an accident with the release of radioactive aerosol particles.

In addition, according to the SNRIU Chairman, there are currently no technical and energy conditions for the safe connection of ZNPP, even in the context of Ukraine's synchronization with the EU power system. In particular, complete de-energization of the plant for reconnection is critically dangerous.

Earlier it became known that the occupation administration of the Russian Federation plans to build a pumping station at ZNPP to pump water from the Dnipro River to cool the reactors. At the same time, Greenpeace reports on the start of construction of a high-voltage power line to connect ZNPP with the Russian power grid. It can be used to attempt to restart the plant without the participation of the Ukrainian side.