Russia twice tried to eliminate journalist Gordon on Putin’s orders, - Maliuk

Russian intelligence services have prepared an assassination attempt on Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon at least twice, and the relevant order was signed by Vladimir Putin personally in 2023.

This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the assassination attempts were organized by two separate agent networks. The first was led by former Party of Regions MP Vitalii Hrushevskyi from Poltava region, who, on behalf of the FSB, organized visual surveillance and prepared a terrorist attack involving journalists. One of the plans was to use explosives or strike Gordon's office with missiles and kamikaze drones after confirming his presence in the building.

The second network is an ethnic criminal group from Dagestan. Its leader, according to the SSU, arrived in Ukraine with a prepared legend before the full-scale invasion. He set up a taxi company whose cars were equipped with video recorders for surveillance. A variant of physical liquidation was being prepared - using short-barreled or automatic weapons. The criminal was promised $400 thousand for fulfilling the order.

Both groups were detained by Ukrainian law enforcement. Their members are testifying, some of whom have already admitted their participation in the preparation of the terrorist attack.

"In 2023, Putin signed a decree instructing him to organize terrorist acts in Ukraine, including this one and all the ones we talked about today. To create "sabotage noise" in Ukraine," Malyuk summarized.

