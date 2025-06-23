ENG
Trump on Medvedev’s threats to transfer nuclear weapons to Iran: "Maybe that’s why Putin is boss"

US President Donald Trump has responded to statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who earlier hinted that other countries were supplying nuclear weapons to Iran.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Did I hear correctly that former Russian President Medvedev carelessly threw around the 'N-word' and said that he and other countries would supply nuclear warheads to Iran? Did he really say that, or is it just a figment of my imagination? If it is true, and if it is confirmed, please let me know IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote.

According to him, nuclear weapons "cannot be treated so casually." "Perhaps that's why Putin is the boss."

"By the way, if anyone thinks our 'equipment' was great over the weekend, the most powerful and best equipment we have, 20 years ahead of the rest, is our nuclear submarines. They are the most powerful and deadliest weapon ever built, and they just launched 30 Tomahawks - all 30 hit the target perfectly. So, in addition to our wonderful fighter pilots, I thank the captain and crew!" the American president added.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev said that "a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their nuclear weapons" and criticized the US strike on Iran.

Read more: Dramatic events in Middle East will affect Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Sikorski

