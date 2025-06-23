Summer campaign of Russians is actively continuing, but it has no effect yet - "Khortytsia" OSGT

The Russians want to conduct a summer campaign to achieve some results by the fall, but so far they have not succeeded.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated on television by Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT.

"It seems that the Russians, based on the available resources, want to conduct a summer campaign, and during this summer campaign, achieve something by the fall. So far, it looks like this. This campaign is already underway, it started in late spring. It hasn't had any effect yet, but they probably have some confidence in their abilities. We'll see," the spokesman said.

He added that he does not see a specific symbolic date, such as May 9, that Russians would be guided by in their efforts to seize Ukrainian cities.

