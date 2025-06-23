’Yermak’s lackey is being whitewashed by SSU. Clowns!’ veteran Symoroz exposed Denys Yermak

Veteran Oleh Symoroz has responded to the statement by Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) chief Vasyl Maliuk, who earlier reported that the Russians were preparing to assassinate Denys Yermak, the brother of the Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.

Symoroz wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"What an unbelievably dumb info dump just to whitewash this corrupt family. It’s a real shame that the Security Service of Ukraine is being used for such disgusting purposes in the interest of Yermak," the former serviceman said.

Symoroz recalled that, according to early posts by the Head of the Office of the President, his brother Denys Yermak was a sniper "in the first days of the war," although official documents show he was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine only on March 28, and not as a sniper, but to the mortar platoon of his battalion.

"Later, when we were sent east, soldier Denys Yermak was placed under the personal command of the Head of the DIU. Now he’s again a sniper, but simultaneously a drone operator—what is that even about? Julius Caesar himself. It’s just disgusting to watch how this crony of the brother, who traded positions, is being whitewashed in the information space by the Security Service of Ukraine. The source of the command is obvious. I’ve already detailed his so-called ‘service’—link in the comments. Just clowns!" the veteran wrote.

Previously, it was reported that the SSU prevented an assassination attempt on Denys Yermak, brother of the Head of the Office of the President, who serves in the DIU.

Read more: Ukraine is not ready for number of veterans that is emerging - Zhorin