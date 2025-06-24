Ukraine and Britain launch new initiative to jointly produce drones, - Umerov

Ukraine and the United Kingdom are launching a new initiative to jointly produce drones.

This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this agreement was reached by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Within the framework of the initiative, during the first three years of this mega-project, the British side will finance the purchase of a whole range of Ukrainian drones that will be manufactured in the UK.

This will allow British defence companies to quickly design and manufacture state-of-the-art drones on a large scale," Umerov explained.

The minister also said that while the war is on, all products will be used for the needs of the Defence Forces. At the same time, after the war is over, the UK and Ukraine will share the drones produced.

"This will help scale up advanced technologies, increase drone production and integrate our defence industries.

I am grateful to the British government, my colleague the UK Secretary of State for Defence and the people for their systematic support for decades to come," Umerov concludes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy discussed the production of interceptor drones and long-range UAVs in the UK.