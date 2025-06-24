Enemy attacked training centre of Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed. Serviceman was wounded - Land Forces

Today, on 24 June 2025, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the training centres of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces Command.

As noted, due to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined security algorithms and a high level of personnel training, numerous losses were avoided. One soldier was injured and taken to a medical facility.

"At the same time, enhanced protective measures are being taken to ensure the safety and health of servicemen in the event of possible enemy missile and air attacks.

The command calls on all servicemen to be vigilant, strictly observe security measures and strictly follow the algorithms of actions during air alerts. The lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers are our highest priority," the statement said.