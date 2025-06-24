Dutch Foreign Minister Veldkamp: EU preparing 18th package of sanctions against Russia by end of June

The European Union is preparing to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of this month.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to the minister, the new restrictions are aimed at increasing pressure on the Kremlin to force it to negotiate an end to the war.

"I expect that by the end of the month we will have the 18th package of sanctions," Veldkamp said. According to him, the new sanctions will cover Russian banks, companies and shadow fleet vessels used to circumvent the existing restrictions.

He also noted that Dutch experts had been actively involved in adding to the list of vessels to be sanctioned. According to estimates, the shadow fleet is Russia's key tool in oil trade, bypassing the price ceiling and embargo.

