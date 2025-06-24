ENG
Ukraine can count on financial support from EU, says von der Leyen

European Commission President von der Leyen on support for Ukraine

Ukraine, fighting against Russian aggression on the battlefield, can count on continued financial and political support from the EU.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"We have stood by Ukraine from day one (of the war), and you can count on us in the future. We just discussed how important investments in Ukraine’s highly modern and innovative defense industry are… Secondly, there is definitely ongoing financial support for Ukraine. Because we know that in fighting this war, you are also defending our values and principles," Ursula von der Leyen said.

