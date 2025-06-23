EU is preparing powerful package of sanctions against Russia, - French Foreign Minister Barrot

The European Union is preparing a record package of sanctions against Russia in response to its constant shelling of Ukraine.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Last night, Russia has once again demonstrated its boundless cruelty by deliberately launching deadly missile and drone strikes on civilian targets," the minister said.

According to him, the Russian economy is increasingly suffering from the "colonial campaign" that dictator Putin has been waging for three years.

"The resources of the Russian economy will be further depleted thanks to the package of sanctions that we will discuss today, probably the most powerful since 2022. This will greatly increase the pressure on Putin to agree to a ceasefire and start negotiations that will lead to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," he added.

