People’s Deputy from Servant of the People Mariana Bezuhla accused President’s speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn of "smoke and mirrors."

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"You see, these smoke and mirrors — medical battalions, drone lines, foxholes, Magyars — are just media tricks to keep things as they are. An active member of the LGBTQ+ community, President’s speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn, plays a significant role in this approach.

And while Zelenskyy himself has changed in many ways, his entourage has largely not," Bezuhla wrote on Facebook.

