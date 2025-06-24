ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11264 visitors online
News Bezuhla on Zelenskyy’s speechwriter Lytvyn
20 457 153

President’s speechwriter Lytvyn, LGBTQ community member, creates smoke and mirrors. Zelenskyy has transformed, Lytvyn has not, says "Servant of People" Bezuhla

President’s speechwriter Litvin

People’s Deputy from Servant of the People Mariana Bezuhla accused President’s speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn of "smoke and mirrors."

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"You see, these smoke and mirrors — medical battalions, drone lines, foxholes, Magyars — are just media tricks to keep things as they are. An active member of the LGBTQ+ community, President’s speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn, plays a significant role in this approach.

And while Zelenskyy himself has changed in many ways, his entourage has largely not," Bezuhla wrote on Facebook.

Read more: Servant of People People’s Deputy Kaptielov declared his wife’s income in Russia but failed to declare her real estate in Moscow – media

Bezuhla on Lytvyn

Author: 

Servant of People party (131) Mariana Bezuhla (97) Dmytro Lytvyn (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 