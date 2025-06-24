President’s speechwriter Lytvyn, LGBTQ community member, creates smoke and mirrors. Zelenskyy has transformed, Lytvyn has not, says "Servant of People" Bezuhla
People’s Deputy from Servant of the People Mariana Bezuhla accused President’s speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn of "smoke and mirrors."
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"You see, these smoke and mirrors — medical battalions, drone lines, foxholes, Magyars — are just media tricks to keep things as they are. An active member of the LGBTQ+ community, President’s speechwriter Dmytro Lytvyn, plays a significant role in this approach.
And while Zelenskyy himself has changed in many ways, his entourage has largely not," Bezuhla wrote on Facebook.
