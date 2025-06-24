Shahed drone strike on AFU training center: infrastructure damaged, no casualties — Ground Forces

A set of security measures implemented at the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center prevented casualties during the Russian strike on Tuesday, June 24.

This was reported by Vitaliш Sarantsev, Head of Communications of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, during a telethon broadcast, cites Censor.NET.

According to him, some of the strike UAVs launched against Ukrainian troops were successfully shot down.

At the same time, several drones hit their targets and damaged the training center’s infrastructure.

"I want to assure you that no one was injured because, unfortunately, we learned bitter lessons from previous strikes. Accordingly, we implemented a range of preventive measures to protect the lives of servicemen at training centers, training grounds, and during missions," Sarantsev said.

He added that safety protocols have already been developed.

