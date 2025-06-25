EU sanctions should hit Putin’s military budget - Sybiha

The European Union's sanctions against Russia should hit the aggressor country's military budget.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this on the social network X following a meeting with the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, he and Kallas discussed the EU's next steps to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

"We expect that they (sanctions - Ed.) will be really strong and will hurt Putin's military budget. We also discussed the need to advance Ukraine's accession to the EU. I emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for the opening of the first cluster of negotiations and that it is unacceptable for one country to block this process. I appreciate the EU's strong support, especially in the defense sector, and thank Kaja for her personal leadership," Sybiha said.