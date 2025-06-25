Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen: Only Putin doesn’t want ceasefire. It’s time to push him towards it

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that it is time to increase pressure on Russia to push it to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

She said this after arriving at the NATO summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

According to Valtonen, the allies' support for Ukraine remains unwavering, and a cessation of hostilities is needed now.

"Putin is the only one who does not want a ceasefire, and now is the time to push him to do so," she said.

The minister also outlined three elements of a common strategy: strengthening defense and deterrence, political and economic pressure on Russia - both at the national level and within the EU and together with the United States - and continued support for Ukraine.

Valtonen expressed hope that the sanctions package, which is currently in the U.S. Senate, will move forward next week.

