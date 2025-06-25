Pistorius: Allies are trying to keep US from actively supporting Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the allies are making efforts to ensure that the United States does not lose interest in Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Independent.

"Keeping the Americans on board when it comes to Ukraine is important because there is more at stake here than just a regional conflict," Pistorius said.

He emphasized that the United States remains a key partner in deterring Russian aggression, and that is why the allies continue to work to ensure that Washington does not reduce its support.

"We continue to work to ensure that they (Americans - ed.) do not withdraw their troops. We'll see if we can do it," the head of the German Defense Ministry added.

