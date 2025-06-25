Kostiantynivka is on verge of humanitarian catastrophe - RMA

Russian occupation forces are leading Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, to a humanitarian catastrophe.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of Russian shelling, almost half of the city is without electricity. 1.9 thousand houses in Santurynivka remain without gas, and it is impossible to resume its supply. Water supply is provided once a day from 17:00 to 20:00, which is only 20-25% of the need, he noted.

"City buses have been canceled due to drone strikes. The suburban route to Druzhkivka is limited."



The city has 7 reservoirs and 11 water tanks, 12 wells are operating, 6 of which are being treated. There are 5 indestructibility points in operation, and 2 more are on standby," the statement said.

Doctors, utilities, police and authorities continue to work in the city.

However, the Russians are systematically destroying critical infrastructure.

Read more: Russian troops have occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil and advanced near Oleksiivka, Dniproenerhia, and Shevchenko - DeepState. MAP