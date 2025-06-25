Zelenskyy on his meeting with Trump: We talked about how to achieve ceasefire and real peace
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on his meeting with US leader Donald Trump during the NATO summit.
The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
"A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all the really important issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States.
We talked about how to achieve a ceasefire and real peace. We talked about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and willingness to help bring peace closer. More details later," Zelenskyy said.
As a reminder, the meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents on the sidelines of the NATO summit ended on June 25 and lasted about 50 minutes.
