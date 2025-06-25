Putin won’t attend BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC arrest warrant

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit to be held on July 6-7 in Brazil because of an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to the Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov.

According to him, the Kremlin leader will participate in the events of the BRICS summit in Brazil "via video link".

"This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC's requirements. You know, it is in this context that the Brazilian government could not take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting," he added.

Ushakov clarified that Russia will be represented in Brazil by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Read more: ICC Prosecutor Khan, who issued Putin’s arrest warrant, is on Trump’s sanctions list - Reuters

To recap, the ICC issued an arrest warrant in 2023, a little more than a year after Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, accusing Putin of a war crime - deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia denies the war crimes allegations, and the Kremlin, which is not a signatory to the ICC's founding treaty, has declared the warrant invalid.

In 2023, he decided not to travel to one of those countries, South Africa, for the BRICS summit. But last year, he was welcomed with a red carpet reception in Mongolia, even though that country is a member of the ICC.