Moscow and Moscow region were attacked by drones at night: explosions were heard in various areas of capital. VIDEO

On the night of 26 June, explosions were heard on the outskirts of Moscow and the Moscow region. The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, said that the attack was carried out by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

According to reports in local telegram channels, explosions were heard in at least three districts: Dedovsk, Zelenograd and Novaya Moskva. Eyewitnesses reported a series of five explosions.

"At least five explosions were heard in the sky in five minutes," Russian media reported.

In connection with the incident, the work of Moscow's Vnukovo airport was temporarily suspended.

The airport announced the "Carpet" plan, which is used in case of an air threat.

There has been no information about injuries or damage.

See more: At night, drones attacked Moscow region: one of them hit high-rise building. VIDEO+PHOTOS