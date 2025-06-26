Australia to send radar detection aircraft to Poland to protect aid delivery routes to Ukraine

In August, Australia will send an E-7A Wedgetail long-range radar detection and control aircraft and about 100 military personnel to Poland to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Australian news portal news.com.au.

"At the request of NATO and the Polish government, an Australian Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft will be redeployed to Europe in August to protect the routes of delivery of international humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine to fight and resist Russia," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles after the NATO summit in The Hague.

About 100 Australian military personnel will also be part of this rotation. It is noted that the aircraft and support team will be based at one of the military bases in Poland and will work in coordination with the air forces of allied countries.

According to the minister, the deployment of the Australian military contingent to Poland will take place in pursuance of the agreement signed with NATO.

"Australia remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine," H Marles wrote on social media.

Read more: Australia has imposed new sanctions against 37 Russian citizens and seven companies