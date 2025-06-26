Nauseda doubts that war in Ukraine will end by 2028: I don’t see light at end of tunnel

Russia is only imitating the peace process. The war in Ukraine is unlikely to end in the next three years due to Russia's lack of will.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said this upon arrival at the EU summit in Brussels.

"I hope that there will be a solution to the war in Ukraine before the next period of the EU's multi-annual budget, which begins in 2028. But now I am not too optimistic. I don't see any light at the end of the tunnel," Nauseda said.

According to him, the reason is Russia's reluctance. The president is convinced that a truce is an absolute prerequisite for any peace agreement. Therefore, he says, the reaction should be unequivocal.

"I consider a ceasefire an absolute prerequisite for any peace agreement. And now it is out of the question. Therefore, our response must be clear and strong, we must introduce the 18th package of sanctions," the Lithuanian president emphasized, calling the new package strong and sufficient if there are no exceptions or exemptions.

