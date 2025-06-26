Belgian Prime Minister de Wever: Europe no longer has single point of view on Ukraine and it should become stronger strategically

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that Europe should learn a lesson from the fact that it no longer has a single point of view on the situation in Ukraine and should strengthen its strategic position.

He said this in Brussels before the European Council summit, Censor.NET reports.

"It is clear that we no longer have the same point of view on Ukraine, and I think that Europe should learn a lesson from this, that it should become stronger strategically. If you talk about peace through strength, you need strength, and this is what Europe lacks," De Wever said.

He also emphasised that the EU remains dependent on US military support. "We hope to keep them on board as long as possible, but it is obvious that the pro-Ukrainian position is more outspoken in Europe than in the United States, unfortunately," the prime minister added.

Assessing the outcome of the NATO summit in The Hague, De Wever noted that Belgium had achieved the necessary conditions for the flexibility of defence funding. "We asked for more time to increase our defence spending, a little more flexibility, no fixed path of gradual growth, and an assessment in 2029 of where we are," he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Brussels was "not very happy" with the spending increase, but understood its necessity.

