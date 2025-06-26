Irish Prime Minister Martin criticised Orban for opposing Ukraine’s accession to EU: Position is "deeply, deeply regrettable" and "very problematic"

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has sharply criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's position on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. He called it "deeply, deeply regrettable" and "very problematic".

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Ireland will continue to persuade Hungary to support Ukraine's accession process. "The EU membership has had a transformative impact on Ireland, I do not want to get in the way of stopping other states seeking to join the EU," Martin said.

According to him, it is extremely important that Ukraine starts its path to EU membership.

