ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9095 visitors online
News Strikes on Kostiantynivka
317 0

Russian artillery strike injures two civilians in Kostiantynivka, damages pharmacy

Обстріл Костянтинівки 26 червня

On June 26, at around 12:00 p.m., Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region using tube artillery.

This was reported by the head of the City Military Administration (CMA), Serhii Horbunov, according to Censor.NET.

According to the report, two civilians were injured in the attack while they were inside a pharmacy.

"Police paramedics provided emergency medical assistance on site before the victims were transported to the city hospital," he said.

The pharmacy’s facade sustained damage as a result of the shelling.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, 14 wounded, including child. PHOTOS

"This shelling is yet another act of aggression against the civilian population. We urge all residents to protect themselves and their loved ones. Do not ignore the threat — evacuate to safer regions in a timely manner," the CMA head added.

Author: 

shoot out (13851) Donetska region (4018) Kramatorskyy district (340) Kostyantynivka (236)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 