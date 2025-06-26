Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, 14 wounded, including child. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 25 June, Russian troops attacked 13 settlements: the towns of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, the villages of Zoloti Prudy, Illinivka, Novoandriivka, Novovodiane, Novopetrivka, Novoiavlenka, and Torske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On the night of 25 June, the occupiers attacked Rodynske with a Molniya UAV. The shelling damaged a private household. There was no information about the victims. "In the morning, at 6 am, the enemy shelled the western part of Pokrovsk, destroying two private households," the Pokrovsk CMA reported.

"At around 8:15 a.m., the enemy attacked Rodynske with an FPV drone. The shelling damaged an apartment building, which started a fire. The fire destroyed an apartment over an area of 30 square metres and the ceiling over an area of 10 square metres.

At 08:30 a.m., in the north-eastern part of Pokrovsk, the Russian army hit a civilian car with an FPV drone, which was occupied by a married couple, residents of the village of Rivne. The attack killed a 69-year-old man, and his wife, aged 67, sustained an open head injury and shrapnel wounds. The car VAZ-2101 was destroyed.

At 02:00 p.m., a man of 1977 year of birth was wounded as a result of the shelling of the northern part of Pokrovsk by an FPV drone. At the same time, around 02:00 p.m, the enemy fired at the private sector of the western part of Pokrovsk. The shelling destroyed a private household. There was no information on casualties.

Two private houses in Dobropillia and a sports palace, and a civilian car in Bilytske were damaged by drone attacks.

Seven Geran-2 UAVs attacked Novovodiane, damaging three private houses and a farm. In Bilozerske, 4 people were injured and a 5-storey building was damaged.

In the Shakhove district, 13 houses were damaged: 5 in Volodymyrivka and Novotoretske, 2 in Pankivka, and 1 in Zatyshok.

Kramatorsk district

Novoiavlenka in Kramatorsk district was attacked by two Geranium-2 UAVs, killing one person and injuring one, damaging two private houses and a civilian car. The aggressor struck Novopetrivka, Kramatorsk district, with a R-37 missile, damaging three outbuildings and a garage.

The enemy struck Kostiantynivka with 5 drones and artillery strikes, injuring 5 residents and damaging 16 private houses.

One person was wounded in Torske, Druzhkivka district, where the occupiers sent 5 Geran-2 UAVs. 16 private houses, a garage, an outbuilding, and 7 vehicles were damaged.

Two drones hit Druzhkivka, damaging a private house and 2 civilian cars. Two KAB-250 bombs hit an educational institution and a boiler room in Illinivka.

In Oleksandrivka, 2 houses and a warehouse were damaged.

In Zoloti Prudy, Oleksandrivka district, enemy drones damaged 5 private houses.

Shelling since the beginning of the day

In addition, after midnight today, Russia conducted 9 more drone strikes in the Donetsk region. Two Geranium-2 UAVs hit Bilozerske, injuring 4 civilians, including a child, damaging three apartment buildings and 7 civilian cars.

There was a wounded person in Oleksandrivka, which was shelled by four drones, and an apartment building, a business, and a car were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, a drone damaged a cultural centre.

