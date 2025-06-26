Ruscists strike Bilozerske in Donetsk region: five civilians wounded, including child. PHOTOS

Russians attacked Bilozerske in Donetsk region with drones, injuring five civilians.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

Around 2 am, the ruscists attacked a five-storey building with a "Geranium-2" UAV.

"A fire broke out as a result of the munition hitting the building. Three civilians were wounded in their own homes, including an 86-year-old pensioner. A 15-year-old boy and his mother also sustained injuries. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, bruises, shrapnel wounds, a closed fracture and an abrasion. They received medical assistance," the statement said.

Three high-rise buildings and 7 cars were damaged.

