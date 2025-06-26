Russian attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to 20

As a result of Russian strikes in Dnipro and the region, 22 people were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of rocket attacks on Dnipro has increased. There are currently 20 of them. Including the deaths in the city of Samar - 22.

As a reminder, on 24 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and Samar. Currently, more than 150 people are in hospitals as a result of yesterday's Russian attack on Dnipro.

In Dnipro, Wednesday, 25 June, was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack. The aggressor killed two people in Samar.

