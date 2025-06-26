Over 70% of Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi, 49% trust Zelenskyy — poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The highest level of trust among Ukrainians is held by former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi — at 70.9%. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trusted by 49.1% of citizens, while the head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, has a trust level of 55.3%.

This information was reported by Censor.NET, citing a SOCIS poll.

The trust level was calculated as the sum of responses "trust" and "rather trust." Specifically:

37.7% of respondents fully trust Valerii Zaluzhnyi, with an additional 33.2% rather trusting him;

Kyrylo Budanov is trusted by 23% and rather trusted by 32.3%;

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trusted by 22.7% and rather trusted by 26.4%.

Among politicians with a significant presence in the media space, Petro Poroshenko has the lowest level of trust: 5.5% of respondents said they trust him, while another 11.1% rather trust him. Overall, the former president’s trust rating stands at 16.6%.

