Shmyhal orders redeployment of electronic warfare systems to frontline regions

Electronic warfare systems will be redirected to frontline regions to protect the population from Russian drone attacks.

This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports Censor.NET.

He held an on-site government meeting in the Kherson region.

"It is very important to protect the population from constant drone attacks. We heard from the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration on the implementation of government directives. Work is underway actively. Special attention is given to key areas," Shmyhal said.

According to the head of government, the Ministry of Defense and regional military administrations have been tasked with coordinating with the military to promptly redistribute electronic warfare assets to the most vulnerable regions.

Shmyhal also emphasized the importance of evacuation route security.

"Critical infrastructure and energy — no details provided. We are strengthening equipment supplies to ensure stable energy provision. Responsible ministries have been assigned the necessary tasks," he added.

