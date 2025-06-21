Zelenskyy on resignation of government: There was no conversation with Shmyhal about it
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has not had a conversation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the possible resignation of the government.
The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.
"I would like to explain that if I decided to completely change the prime minister, I would first of all tell him and, sorry, before I tell the journalists. We have been working for many years, after all. So, I did not have a conversation with him," Zelenskyy said.
The President added that he respects Shmyhal, especially for his years of work during the full-scale war.
"Of course, for that experience, and just as a human being," he added.
Earlier it was reported that in June, the Verkhovna Rada may amend the law to allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
