Zelenskyy on resignation of government: There was no conversation with Shmyhal about it

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has not had a conversation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the possible resignation of the government.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"I would like to explain that if I decided to completely change the prime minister, I would first of all tell him and, sorry, before I tell the journalists. We have been working for many years, after all. So, I did not have a conversation with him," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that he respects Shmyhal, especially for his years of work during the full-scale war.

"Of course, for that experience, and just as a human being," he added.

Earlier it was reported that in June, the Verkhovna Rada may amend the law to allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Read more: Zelenskyy appointed Kravchenko as Prosecutor General