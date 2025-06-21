Zelenskyy appointed Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

On June 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Ruslan Kravchenko to the post of Prosecutor General.

The corresponding document No. 416 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General," the decree says.

As a reminder, on December 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kravchenko as the head of the tax service. Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy had dismissed Kravchenko from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional Tax Administration.

On October 22, 2024, the then Prosecutor General Kostin resigned. This happened against the backdrop of investigations into the spread of information that 50 prosecutors in the Khmelnytskyi region had illegally received disability status.

On October 28, President Zelenskнy submitted a draft resolution to the Rada to dismiss the Prosecutor General.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supports Kostin's dismissal.

On October 31, President Zelenskyy signs a decree dismissing Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General.

On June 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

