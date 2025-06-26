ENG
Peskov: Date of new talks with Ukraine depends on completion of POW swap

The date for the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be set only after the completion of prisoner exchange procedures.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Censor.NET citing Russian media.

According to Peskov, both sides are currently focused on implementing the humanitarian agreements reached during the previous meeting in Istanbul.

"After all agreed-upon exchange procedures are completed, it will be time to determine the dates for the third round," the Kremlin representative said.

