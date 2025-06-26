Ukraine and Russia carry out new POW swap: most defenders held captive since 2022. PHOTOS

On June 26, a new group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was returned from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue the exchanges, another stage. Today, servicemen of the Armed Forces, National Guard, and State Border Guard Service are returning. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.

We are doing everything to find every one of them and verify information on each name. We must bring all our people home. Thank you to everyone who helps us with this," he said.

