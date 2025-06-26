European Council fails to adopt 18th sanctions package against Russia, work ongoing – summit conclusions

EU leaders have reached a political agreement to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months but have not approved a new sanctions package.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, based on conclusions on Ukraine adopted during the European Council meeting at the level of heads of state and government.

"The European Union, together with its partners, intends to limit Russia’s ability to continue its aggressive war. Sanctions are an integral part of the EU’s policy to achieve this shared goal. The European Council welcomes the adoption of the 17th sanctions package, targeting, among others, Russia’s energy and financial sectors, including the ‘shadow fleet’ of oil tankers and their operators. The European Council calls for further measures against the Russian shadow fleet, which is used by Russia to circumvent sanctions and poses significant environmental and security risks. In this context, it urges the Council to quickly adopt a new sanctions package. It also emphasizes the importance of further strengthening measures against circumvention," the document reads.

Additionally, EU leaders stated that, according to EU law, Russian assets must remain frozen until "Russia ends its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused by this war."

"The leaders did not reach an agreement on the latest sanctions package — the 18th. Slovakia has yet to give the green light. Discussions are likely to resume among ambassadors in the coming days," wrote Radio Free Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would ask the European Council to postpone the vote on the 18th sanctions package against Russia.