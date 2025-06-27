US considers giving Iran $30bn as part of nuclear deal - CNN

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering investing in Iran to bring the country back to negotiations on its nuclear programme.

It is noted that among the conditions being discussed and not previously reported are investments of $20-30 billion in a new Iranian nuclear programme without uranium enrichment, which will be used for civilian energy purposes.

One Trump administration official told the publication that the money would not come directly from the United States, but from the White House's Arab partners. Investments in Iranian nuclear energy facilities were discussed during previous rounds of nuclear talks, the journalists added.

CNN also reports that other incentives include the potential lifting of some sanctions against Iran and giving Tehran access to $6 billion currently held in foreign bank accounts.

At the same time, the TV channel's interlocutors stressed that these are only preliminary proposals, and it is not known what final terms will be offered to Iran at the negotiating table.

