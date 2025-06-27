ENG
News
1 345 0

Air alert declared throughout Ukraine due to MIG-31K take-off, - Air Force

mig31, mig31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of the Mig-31K.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

"All of Ukraine is in missile danger! A MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia)," the statement said.

Author: 

Air forces (1541) air alert (344)
