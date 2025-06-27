Air alert declared throughout Ukraine due to MIG-31K take-off, - Air Force
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of the Mig-31K.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
"All of Ukraine is in missile danger! A MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia)," the statement said.
