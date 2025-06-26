Air defence destroyed 24 enemy UAVs out of 41 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 26 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 41 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Hvardiiske - TOT of Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The main direction of the attack was the frontline territories of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces."

As of 08.00, air defence neutralised 24 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south and north of the country. 8 were shot down by firepower, 16 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy hits from strike UAVs were recorded in 7 locations.

