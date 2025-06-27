Enemy unsuccessfully stormed near Antonivskyi Bridge and in island zone last day - Defense Forces

The enemy remains unchanged in its tactics in the southern direction, high intensity of shelling is recorded. Over the past day, the occupiers concentrated their unsuccessful attempts to assault near Antonivsky Bridge and in the island zone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Combat actions

Enemy tactics remain unchanged in the southern sector

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor made five unsuccessful offensive attempts, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv sectors, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but continued to regroup, conduct reconnaissance, and establish logistics.

Hostile attacks over the last day

Over 160 hostile attacks on both civilian infrastructure and the positions of our defenders were recorded yesterday, using almost 650 rounds of ammunition.

The enemy does not stop terrorizing civilians with FPV drones. Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 332 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications, including Lancet barrage drones, and launched more than two hundred UAV drops, using 206 rounds of ammunition.

Russian troops continue to attack civilians in frontline areas using FPV drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). These strikes again affected settlements in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The aggressor fired FPV drones at the district center, as well as the Pokrovsk and Marhanets districts.

As a result of these attacks, four people were injured. In addition, civilian infrastructure suffered significant damage: an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, three apartment buildings, a shop, a market, cars, and a power line were damaged.

The enemy is deliberately targeting residential buildings and frontline areas using various types of weapons.

The occupation forces carried out 6 air strikes, most of them in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used 31 precision-guided aerial bombs and 38 unguided aerial missiles. Civilian buildings, critical and social infrastructure in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit.

As a result of the Russian aggression in the Kherson region, 4 people were injured, 7 high-rise buildings and 25 private houses were damaged. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages, and private cars.

Enemy losses in the South

The defense forces of the South of Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. Over the past day, the enemy lost

34 occupants;

1 artillery system;

15 units of vehicles;

3 boats;

1 electronic warfare system;

2 communication antennas;

1 place of storage of property.

Also, 18 shelters/bunkers and 4 observation posts were destroyed.

