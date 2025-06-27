Work is underway to create effective model for countering "Shaheds." There are already dozens of technological solutions that are used in combat conditions - Umerov

For three years, continuous work has been underway to find effective solutions against kamikaze drones.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a meeting with journalists, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

"It was a constant intellectual struggle - the enemy regularly changed algorithms, and Ukraine adapted its tactics in response. Dozens of technological solutions have been found, dozens of products that are already used in combat," Umerov said.

He emphasized that the enemy has recently increased its combined strikes. It can use up to 500"Shaheds" per night, combining them with ballistic and cruise missile strikes. This is done to exhaust Ukrainian air defense, miscalculate its echeloning, and put psychological pressure on the country's citizens.

"Despite this, Ukraine is finding solutions and adapting its defense. And we already have an anti-Shahid solution - one of these products has shown very high efficiency, we did not even expect it ourselves," Umerov emphasized.

He noted that the solutions that showed high efficiency at the beginning of the war eventually lost it when the enemy changed tactics. In particular, the IWG groups were useful for a certain period, but now their effectiveness is beginning to decline.

"Ukraine is introducing new developments - "interceptor drones", as well as other tools that are deliberately not disclosed. All work on anti-drone systems is a continuous cycle of innovation and improvement," the Defense Minister said.

