Ruscists attacked with 363 strike UAVs and 8 missiles at night. Air defence forces neutralised 365 targets, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 27 June, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 363 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones, two Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the Ryazan region, and six "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The main target of the attack was the city of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defence forces destroyed 365 enemy air attack vehicles – 217 were shot down by firepower, 148 were lost locally:

211 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down, 148 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

6 "Kalibr" cruise missiles were shot down," the Air Force said.

Direct hits by enemy air strikes were recorded in three locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) in eight locations.

