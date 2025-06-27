Ukraine is increasing its own production of drones: this year more than 4 million will be delivered to front - Umerov

Today, Ukrainian manufacturers have reached a level that allows them to produce more than 4 million drones a year.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a meeting with journalists, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

He noted that as of today, the frontline has already received up to 1.5 million drones - all purchases, both from the Defense Ministry and the SSSUZZI, and directly from the brigades.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that last year there were many requests from brigades to receive direct funding.

"The Cabinet of Ministers and I worked on this and allocated separate funding for the brigades. Today, every month we allocate UAH 2.5 billion for the brigades to purchase directly," Umerov said.

He added that during a joint analysis by the Department of Finance, it turned out that not all brigades spend these funds.

"Some of the brigade commanders later say, 'Mr. Minister, I have no one to buy from,' some procurement officers are afraid to spend money, some are not able to. That's why the Defense Ministry is now introducing DOT Chain Defense - it will work simply. The brigades see a "marketplace" of drones - each brigade orders what it needs, and the Defense Ministry pays for it. In this way, we significantly reduce all the bureaucracy, and the teams get what they need ten times faster," Umerov said.

According to the minister, this scaling is one of the key factors that make it possible to increase long-range and front-line capabilities and create a reserve of capacity for the future.

