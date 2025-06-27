President’s State Security Administration has purchased Volkswagen Touareg for nearly 7 million hryvnia, - media

The State Security Administration, which is subordinate to the president, ordered passenger cars worth 6.94 million hryvnias from "Atlant Automobile House" LLC following the results of a tender on 24 June 2025.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Nashi Hroshi", this is evidenced by data in the "Prozorro" system.

Thus, by autumn, two special-purpose SKS-VWTG-PS vehicles based on the 2025 Volkswagen Touareg black SUV will be delivered to Kyiv for UAH 3.47 million each. The name SKS refers to the manufacturer, "Spets-Kom-Servis" LLC.

The car has a 250 kW petrol engine, automatic transmission, front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, safety curtains, adaptive cruise control, climate control, a surround-view camera and parking assistant, heated windscreen and electric mirrors, etc.

Additionally, there is a protective radiator grille, engine compartment protection, winter tyres, tinting, floor mats, protective film, two wheel chocks and a road kit, and from the specialised equipment – 15 different flashing beacons and a signal loudspeaker.

The engine specifications – petrol, 340 hp – may indicate the highest trim level, R-Line Platinum+. In showrooms, it costs from 3.61 million hryvnia without additional and special equipment. According to open sources, this R-Line Platinum+ trim level has various safety systems, steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles, a leather interior, four-zone climate control, Night Vision, 13 speakers, electric mirrors, boot and front seats, heated and massaging front seats, and heated rear seats," the publication writes.

Journalists noted that the company received the order without competition, as no one else participated in the open tender.

"Atlant Automobile House" is an official Volkswagen dealer, registered to the Cypriot company "Hoiru Holdings Limited", with Kazakh citizen Pavel Nemitov as the ultimate beneficiary.

According to the "YouControl" system, until 2022 it was called "Atlant-M Automobile House". Even earlier, until 2021, it was owned by the Cypriot company "Kuruma Holdings Limited" and Russian citizen Sergey Savitsky. The director of the company is Petro Metelsky. Since 2017, the company has received government contracts worth UAH 190.90 million.

