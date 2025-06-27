EU has not yet voted on 18th sanctions package against Russia – media
During the European Council summit on June 26, EU member state leaders discussed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia; however, no vote has been held on its adoption.
This was reported to Suspilne by two sources within EU diplomatic circles, according to Censor.NET.
According to one of the sources, Slovakia is not blocking the package, as discussions on its contents are still ongoing.
Another source clarified that the sanctions were not scheduled to be formally approved during the summit itself. "No country has issues with the package. The sticking point is RePower EU," the source said.
Earlier reports indicated that political agreement on the new set of restrictions was expected to be reached during the June 26 summit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password