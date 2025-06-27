General Staff: 69 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

69 combat engagements have been recorded along the entire front line since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Invaders are striking settlements near the Russian border. Artillery shelling was recorded in the following areas: Bohdanove in Chernihiv region; Zarichne, Prohres, Pokrovka, Mariine, Uhroidy, Velyka Pysarivka, Hirka, Bila Bereza, Petrushivka, Kucherivka, Myropilske, Nova Huta, and Prokhody in Sumy region; Tymofiivka and Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian troops successfully repelled eight enemy assaults on the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today. The enemy also launched seven airstrikes, using a total of 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 171 shelling attacks.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

On the Southern-Slobozhanskyi directions, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Petropavlivka.

On the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces attempted one assault on Ukrainian positions near Novoplatonivka.

Read more: 187 clashes on front in 24 hours, almost half of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff. MAPS

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks today near Ridkodub, Torske, and toward Hrekivka, Shandryholove, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled a Russian assault near Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Markove, Predtechyne, and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times toward Oleksandro-Kalynove and Rusyn Yar. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 23 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, and toward Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, and Novopavlivka. One engagement is currently ongoing. Russian guided aerial bombs struck Poltavka and Myrnohrad.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian forces engaged Russian troops near Shevchenko, Fedorivka, and toward Yalta and Komar. Five of eight enemy assaults were repelled; three engagements are still in progress.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 139 combat engagements on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an attack on Kamianske using unguided rockets.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.