Over 70,000 Ukrainian entrepreneurs have benefited from state support programs – Zelenskyy

More than 70,000 enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine have already taken advantage of government business support programs.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Next steps include expanding grant assistance, encouraging localization of procurement, and reforming labor legislation.

According to him, the policy supporting Ukrainian entrepreneurship during wartime has proven effective. The government offers a set of concrete solutions: grants, accessible loans, demand stimulation programs, and export assistance.

"We work with partners to support all forms of resilience in Ukraine: from energy to social benefit provision, thus enabling our people to purchase Ukrainian goods and services. The policy of supporting Ukrainian entrepreneurship has also proven extremely effective: it consists of a set of very concrete programs, including grants and accessible loans, demand support programs, and assistance in accessing foreign markets," Zelenskyy said.

