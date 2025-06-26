Putin’s dream is to see fragmented Europe. Pressure on Russia must be increased, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia seeks to divide Europe and bring war to their homes, making support for Ukraine’s defense essential.

The head of state said this in a video address to EU leaders, reports Censor.NET.

"Putin’s dream is to see a fragmented Europe, where marginal voices gain influence and push not for unity, but for division. That is why Russia supports anyone – no matter how radical – who tries to weaken Europe from within. Most of you clearly see this threat and stand against it. Thanks to this, today’s Europe is much stronger than it was five years ago. This is what gives us unity."

Zelenskyy specifically focused attention on the issue of sanctions.

He also emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine during the war — both with weapons and budgetary assistance, especially in 2026.

One of the key issues the president raised in his address to European leaders was the need to open the first cluster of accession negotiations, as Kyiv has already fulfilled the prerequisites for this, he said.

"A clear political signal is now needed that Ukraine is confidently moving along the European path and that Europe is keeping its promises. Any delay on Europe’s part at this stage could create a global precedent — a reason to doubt Europe’s words and commitments. We are doing our part of the work. It is only fair to expect a positive response. Therefore, opening the first cluster ‘Foundations’ in the negotiation process could be more than just a technical step. It would be a political decision that defines Ukraine’s future integration with Europe. Please support this. And we are working to be ready on all clusters this year," Zelenskyy concluded.

