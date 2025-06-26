Zelenskyy addresses European Council: Truly strong 18th sanctions package against Russia is urgently needed. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address to the European Council, emphasized the importance of adopting the 18th sanctions package against Russia.

The video message was published on the President's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The European Union plays a key role in ensuring that Russia’s war does not spread further and in advancing peace. Sanctions against Russia remain one of the most effective tools to limit its aggression. We now need a truly powerful 18th EU sanctions package against Russia. Key targets should include Russian oil trade, the shadow tanker fleet, Russian banks and other financial institutions, as well as any supply chains providing equipment or parts for weapons production.

We must also extend sanctions not only against Russian tankers but also against their captains and terminals that Russia uses to transport oil. The facts are clear: to reduce Russia’s appetite for war, its oil revenues must be cut. So please support further steps to lower the price cap on Russian oil. A $45 cap can help bring peace closer. But for real, lasting peace, the price must be set at $30 per barrel to block Russia’s ability to finance its aggression," Zelenskyy stressed.

Recall that EU leaders reached a political agreement to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months but did not approve a new package of restrictions.