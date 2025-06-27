Sybiha: Sanctions against Russia are not just support for Ukraine but protection of Europe from new aggression

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha stated that sanctions on Russia are intended not only to support Ukraine but also to protect EU and NATO countries from the expansion of Russian aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

According to Sybiha, Moscow continues to ramp up weapons production at unprecedented rates and is now capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined. This poses a security threat not only to Ukraine but to all of Europe.

"Today, sanctions against Russia are not just about supporting Ukraine. These sanctions are primarily necessary for the EU and NATO states to stop Russia’s war machine. There is no doubt that Russian killers plan to expand aggression to other European countries," Sybiha emphasized.

The Foreign Minister reminded that Ukraine expects the EU to adopt the 18th sanctions package as soon as possible. He also stressed that sanctions are effective despite Russian propaganda narratives, which is why Moscow constantly tries to weaken or delay them.

